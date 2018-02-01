Modi govt to create 70 lakh jobs

Gujarat Global News Network, Delhi

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley today announced that creating job opportunities is at the core of Government policies, and claimed that 70 lakh formal jobs will be created this year. To carry forward the momentum created by the measures taken during the last 3 years to boost employment generation, Jaitley announced that the Government will contribute 12% of the wages of the new employees in the EPF for all the sectors for next three years.

He proposed to make amendments in the Employees Provident Fund and Miscellaneous Provisions Act, 1952 to reduce women employees’ contribution to 8% for first three years of their employment against existing rate of 12% or 10% with no change in employers’ contribution. He stated this in his union budget speech.

