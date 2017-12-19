Modi has credibility problem : Rahul

Gujarat Global News Network, New Delhi

Giving his first reaction after Gujarat results Congress President Rahul Gandhi said that the results in the Gujarat assembly polls had given a “massive jolt” to the BJP, as it is a clear signal that their political propaganda is no longer working on the people.

“I got to know that people in Gujarat do not approve of Modi ji’s model, the marketing and propaganda is very good but it is hollow from the inside, they could not answer our campaign. A question has been raised at PM Modi’s credibility. Modi ji has a credibility problem,” he further said.

“BJP has received a tremendous blow in Gujarat. PM Modi keeps trotting out the party line but the people of the country are no longer listening,” Rahul told reporters a day after the election results were announced.

Reacting to the Congress chief’s remarks, Union Human Resources and Development (HRD) minister Prakash Javadekar mocked him for “considering the defeat in assembly elections as a victory” and said the Congress is facing continuous defeats.

“In 2014, Congress lost the elections under Rahul Gandhi’s leadership. And now he is considering the defeat in assembly elections as a victory. People of this country are giving regular blows to the Congress and Rahul Gandhi ji says that Narendra Modi has credibility issues and his credibility has gone down in the eyes of people,” he said.

