Modi has hectic schedule on two day visit of Gujarat

With six public meetings and launch of number of programmes Prime Minister Narendra Modi has a hectic schedule during his two day visit of Gujarat starting on October 7. His home town Vadnagar has been decked up to receive him as he is visiting the town for the first time after becoming Prime Minister.

His Gujarat visit will start with visit to Dwarkadheesh temple on the morning of 7th October. At Dwarka, he will lay the Foundation Stones of a bridge between Okha and Beyt Dwarka; and other road development projects. He will lay the foundation stone for four National Highways projects worth Rs 5825 Crore at Dwarka in Gujarat tomorrow.

PM will lay the foundation for construction of Cable Stayed Signature Bridge between Beyt Dwarka and Okha on NH-51. The project cost of the bridge is Rs 962 crore. The other projects for which foundation will be laid include 4 laning of 116.24 km of Porbandar-Dwarka section of NH-51 at a cost of Rs 1600 crore, 2/4 laning of 93.56 km of Gadu-Porbandar section of NH-51 at a cost of Rs 370 crore and 6 laning of 201.31 km Ahmedabad-Rajkot section of NH-47 and NH-27 at a cost of Rs 2893 crore. He will address a public meeting.

From Dwarka, the Prime Minister will arrive in Chotila, in Surendranagar district. He will lay the Foundation Stones for a greenfield airport at Rajkot; six-laning of Ahmedabad-Rajkot National Highway; and four-laning of Rajkot-Morbi State Highway. He will also dedicate a fully automatic milk processing and packaging plant; and a drinking water distribution pipeline for Joravarnagar and Ratanpur area of Surendranagar. He will address a public meeting.

The Prime Minister will then proceed to Gandhinagar. He will dedicate the newly constructed building of IIT Gandhinagar, and launch the Pradhan Mantri Gramin Digital Saksharta Abhiyan (PMGDISHA). PMGDISHA is aimed at imparting digital literacy to citizens in rural areas. It will provide access to information, knowledge, education, and healthcare. It will create avenues for livelihood generation, and financial inclusion through digital payments. He will address a public meeting.

On the morning of 8th October, the Prime Minister will arrive in Vadnagar. This will be his first visit to his hometown, since assuming the office of Prime Minister. He will visit the Hatkeshwar Temple. At a public meeting, the Prime Minister will launch the Intensified Mission Indradhanush, to accelerate progress towards the goal of full immunization coverage. It will provide greater focus on urban areas and other pockets of low immunization coverage.

The Prime Minister will distribute e-tablets to health workers to mark the launch of ImTeCHO. ImTeCHO is an innovative mobile phone application to improve performance of ASHAs through better supervision, support and motivation for increasing coverage of proven maternal, newborn and child health interventions among resource-poor settings in India. ImTeCHO stands for “Innovative mobile-phone Technology for Community Health Operations”. “TeCHO” in Gujarati means “support”; therefore, “ImTeCHO” means “I am support.” The Prime Minister will address a public meeting.

The same afternoon, the Prime Minister will arrive at Bharuch. He will lay the foundation stone for Bhadbhut Barrage, to be built over the Narmada River. He will flag off the Antyodaya Express between Udhna (Surat, Gujarat), and Jaynagar (Bihar).He will unveil plaques to mark the laying of foundation stone, and inauguration of various plants of Gujarat Narmada Fertilizer Corporation. He will address a public meeting. The Prime Minister will return to Delhi on the evening of 8th October.

