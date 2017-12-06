Modi hits out at Sibal on Ramjanambhoomi issue

Gujarat Global News Network, Ahmedabad

Ramjanambhoomi issue propped up in the campaigning for Gujarat elections on 25th anniversary of Babri masjid demolition. The issue saw sparks fly between ruling BJP and opposition Congress as Prime Minister Narendra Modi accusing Congress of linking the issue with elections.

At a election rally in Dhandhuka on Wednesday Modi attacked Congress party and senior leader Kapil Sibal for linking the issue with Lok Sabha elections 2019. Senior Congress Sibal, who is appearing for one of the parties in Supreme Court, had appealed that the matter be heard in July 2019 after completion of the next Lok Sabha polls as the atmosphere at present was not conducive.

Reacting to that, Modi said, “Yesterday in the SC, a Congress MP Kapil Sibal was arguing for the Babri Masjid. He is entitled to do that but is it right for him to say: postpone hearing till 2019? Why does he have to link a Ram Mandir with elections? Is such thinking proper,” he asked.

“I appeal to the future Congress president, please clear your stand on the issue,” Modi said, adding, “On the one hand, temples are being visited ahead of elections. On the other hand, they are trying to delay hearing of the Ram Janmabhoomi case. The Congress has double standards on the issue.”

Modi also made an attempt to reach out to Muslim women. Modi said he will not remain silent on an issue like triple talaq which concerned the welfare of so many women.

“Everything is not about elections. This issue is for the rights of women… elections come later humanity comes first,” Modi said. “When the triple talaq matter was in Supreme Court, the government had to put their affidavit. Media was commenting that Modi will remain silent because of Uttar Pradesh polls. People told me not to speak on the matter else there will be losses in elections,” Modi said.

The prime minister also lauded Sunni Waqf board’s stand to distance themselves from Kapil Sibal’s comment and called it a ‘brave stand’.

Later reacting to Modi’s comment AICC spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said that Sibal was representing the case in his individual capacity as a lawyer. Congress as a party has nothing to do with it. The matter is in Supreme Court and we also want that court should settle the dispute.

Attacking Modi and BJP he said that if representations of lawyers were so important then what Modi had to say about his finance minister Arun Jaitley who represented Union Carbide and Ketan Parekh in Madhavapura bank scandal. Ravishanker Prasad, another minister of Modi government represent Subroto Roy who is involved in scandal of crores of rupees. BJP should first look into their matters. PM should take action against Jaitley and Ravishanker before hitting out at Sibal.

