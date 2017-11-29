Modi is greater actor than Amitabh : Rahul

Gujarat Global News Network, Rajkot

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a greater actor than superstar Amitabh Bachchan. The actor needs contact lens for tears but Modi can bring tears without lens, Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi remarked.

Rahul started his Gujarat visit by offerings prayers at Somnath temple. Later at an election rally on Wednesday the Congress VP came down heavily on PM and said that he was a man of propaganda and was spreading lies. It was Modi who said that each citizen would get Rs. 15 lakh and if it did not happen then he was ready to be hanged by people of the country, Rahul said.

He said that BJP should answer what it had done in the state for 22 years. He also tweeted that people of the state wanted an answer. In 2012 Modi had promised 50 lakh houses but till now only 4.75 lakh houses have been built.

Rahul who is on two day tour of Saurasthra talked about lower prices of agriculture produces- groundnut and cotton. “When UPA was in power, cotton price was Rs.1,200 and Modi said Rs.1,200 was less and demanded Rs.2,000. Today, in his government, the reality is that cotton prices have fallen to Rs.800. Same is the case for groundnut.

He promised farmers that if elected to power Congress would waive off loans of farmers within 10 days.

Under the Gujarat Model of development, only few industrialists benefited. “I think Vikas (development) is the code name used for his industrialist friends. In Mundra 45,000 hectares of land was given away to an industrialist friend of Modiji at a throw-away price of Rs.1 per sq meter. The industrialist then sold the same land for a price of Rs.2,000-5,000 per sq meter to the government companies,” he alleged.

Rahul stated that Modi had mocked at MNREGA – rural employment programme initiated under the UPA rule. “MNREGA gave money to the poor and workers. This transformed lives of a large number of people. This government runs for select industrialists. When we will form the government, it will be your government. Our agenda will be to help farmers, give employment to youth, provide water, power to farmers and tame inflation,” Rahul said at a rally in Savarkundla, a town in Amreli district.

