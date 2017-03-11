Modi juggernaut rolls in UP, Uttarakhand, Congress gets Punjab

Gujarat Global News Network, New Delhi

It is saffron holi in Uttar Pradesh- the largest state of the country. with BJP securing a massive 321 plus seats there will be a BJP majority government after three decades. The voters seems to have rejected SP- Congress alliance which managed to get over 50 seats. With Mayawati of Bahujan Samaj Party getting just 17 seats it sounded death of era of caste based politics in UP.

The Congress put up a good show in Punjab getting 78 seats much more than needed 59 for majority. Aam Admi Party (AAP) got 20 seats while BJP- SAD is reduced to just 17 seats.

It is a close fight between BJP and Congress in Goa and Manipur with Congress securing more seats and even lead in more seats than BJP. In Uttarakhand again BJP has swept with party winning 56 seats against 11 of Congress.

Describing the victory as people’s faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP president Amit Shah said that the unprecedented mandate in Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh has shown that the people have put their faith in Narendra Modi’s leadership. He also said that the BJP’s win wil now usher in a new wave of politics and people will not accept anything less than a progressive party. “People are eager to usher in performance based politics,” Shah said.

The tally till 4 pm:

UP – BJP 313, SP- Congress- 54, BSP-17 and Others-5

Uttarakhand BJP- 56, INC- 11, Others-2, BSP- 0

Punjab- INC-75, AAP-22, SAD+ BJP- 18

Goa- INC-14, BJP-12, Others-10

Manipur- INC-20, BJP-19, Others-9

Meanwhile, BSP Chief Mayawati alleged that EVMs were tampered and has demanded re-poll in the state. “Most votes in the Muslim majority constituencies have gone to BJP, (that) makes it evident that voting machines were manipulated,” she added.

“If you are honest, ask the poll panel to re-conduct polls with ballot paper (instead of EVM,” she said. Even in the US, it has been shown that EVMs are not reliable,” she said, adding that “the BJP did not dare do this in Punjab” where the Congress is winning a more-than-comfortable majority.

Gujarat BJP celebrated party’s victory in all the districts. Fireworks were done and party workers distributed sweets.

