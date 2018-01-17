Modi- Netanyahu accorded grand reception in city

Gujarat Global News Network, Ahmedabad

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday held a road show in the city albeit in closed vehicles due to security reasons. Hundreds of people gathered on both the sides of the road from airport to Gandhi Ashram.

50 stages were erected on both the sides to showcase performances by troupes of different states. Huge posters welcoming both the leaders with messages in Hebrew and English lined up the entire 8 km long road.

Netanyahu and his wife Sara termed their visit to Sabamrati Ashram as inspiring. “An inspiring visit to the heart of one of humanity’s great prophets of inspiration -Mahatma Gandhi,” said Netanyahu and his wife in a message at the Ashram.

At ‘Hriday Kunj’, Gandhi’s home in the ashram, Modi guided the dignitaries and showed them Gandhi’s room and the articles he used. Netanyahu and his wife tried their hands at Gandhi’s charkha. Modi also showed kites to the Israeli prime minister, who along with his wife then took a try at flying kites in the ashram from Riverfront.

Israeli PM is the third whom Modi is hoisting in his home state. Earlier he hosted Japanese and Chinese PMs here. Last year a similar road show was held for Japanese PM Shinzo Abe and he and Modi travelled in open jeep throughout the route.

