Modi- Netanyahu road show on Jan.17

Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will visit Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s home state Gujarat on Jan.17 during his four day tour of India. A mega road show has been planned in the city for both the leaders.

The state administration and the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation are working for making arrangements for the road show similar to the road show during Japanese President Shinzo Abe visit to Ahmedabad last year. The road show will be from the Ahmedababd airport to the Sabarmati Ashram

Netanyahu and Modi will pay a visit to Gandhi Ashram. Modi will dedicate the International Centre for Entrepreneurship and Technology (iCreate) based in Deo Dholera village on Bavla-Rajkot highway to the nation in Netanyahu’s presence.

A high-level meeting, chaired by Chief Secretary J N Singh, was convened on Monday at to plan for the visit, and the pacts to be signed between the state and Israel during Netanyahu’s visit.

Netanyahu will be the third world leader to visit the home state of PM Modi after he assumed office in May 2014. The first head of the state was Chinese President Xi Jinping who had visited Ahmedabad in September 2014.

