Modi- Netanyahu to inaugurate agriculture CoE in Gujarat

Gujarat government is all set to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Israel counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu as they arrive here on a day’s trip on Wednesday morning.

The two PMs will visit Sabarmati Ashram after a grand road show from airport to the ashram. There are about 50 stages erected on the route where cultural programmes from different states would be presented. A similar road show was held for the Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on his visit to Gujarat in September last year.

The two leaders will visit International Centre for Entrepreneurship and Technology (iCREATE) near Sanand in Ahmedabad and inaugurate the newly built campus. iCreate was launched by Modi when he was the chief minister of the State in 2011.

Later in the day, the duo will visit a centre of excellence (CoE) for vegetables in Vadrad near Prantij in Sabarkantha district, set up under the Indo-Israel Agriculture Work Plan for exchange of advanced farming technology. They will also inaugurate a research facility for cultivation of dates in Kutch through remote. The CoE at Vadrad helps farmers to take up Precision Farming on Vegetables and provides training and guidance on controlled farming techniques using net houses and seedlings developed at the “Plug Nursery”.

The only Centre of its kind in the state is jointly built by National Horticulture Mission Horticulture Department at a cost of Rs.12-crore as a joint enterprise between India and Israel. The saplings are priced at lower than market rates. It is an improvement over traditional methods of grafting and planting saplings.

It was built in 2013 with a view to providing technically advanced education, modern training and demonstration of integrated 50-lakh disease-free saplings of mainly vegetable which can be planted in adverse agro-climatic conditions and that can withstand insects and pests.

