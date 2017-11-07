Modi never met me for Narmada dam: Manmohan

Gujarat Global News Network, Ahmedabad

Refuting BJP allegations that then UPA government did not give permission for Narmada gates, former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh said that as Chief Minister of Gujarat Modi had never met him for the issue. He said that it was far from truth that Congress governments hated Gujaratis.

Gujaratis are enterprising people and they have developed on their own. Dr. Singh during his visit to the city spoke on various issues ranging from GST, demonetization and bullet project. He dubbed the Centre’s ambitious Ahmedabad-Mumbai bullet train project as an exercise in vanity.

“Did PM consider the alternative of the high-speed train by upgrading broad gauge railways?” Manmohan asked. Singh also took a dig at the BJP by asking whether his criticism of the bullet train project makes him “anti-national”.

“By questioning bullet trains, does one become anti-development? Does questioning GST and demonetisation make one a tax evader? This attitude of suspecting everyone to be a thief or anti-national, this low level rhetoric is damaging to democratic discourse,” Singh quipped.

He expressed anguish at Modi’s remark that nothing was done in 70 years. “ Does he really mean it”, Singh asked and gave figures of various issues like literacy, economy and others to prove that what has been achieved. He was modest enough to remark that all these achievements were not only of Congress governments and it Congress and BJP led coalition governments had contributed to build the country. He also praised Vajpayee government.

