Modi now rides seaplane for Gujarat campaigning

On the last day of campaigning for Gujarat elections Prime Minister Narendra Modi threw up another surprise and flew by a seaplane from the Sabarmati River to Dharoi in Mehsana district. the BJP said that “first ever flight by a seaplane in the country”.

Gujarat witnesses a seaplane takeoff from the Sabarmati riverfront. I will fly to Dharoi Dam via a seaplane and then pray at Ambaji,” Modi said in a tweet. “With air, roads and rail connectivity, our government is making efforts for harnessing waterways. All this is for 125 crore Indians.

“The transformation across Gujarat is for everyone to see. Sadly, Congress’ notion of development is making a quick buck and that is why they are unable to see any change for the better,” he added.

Modi went to Ambaji temple for Dharoi. Later he flew back to Ahmedabad where a huge crowd cheered him.

The single-engine seaplane, having a capacity for 6 passengers, was purported to be the first of its kind in India, brought to Gujarat ostensibly to promote tourism. The small plane needs no runway and can land on flat roads and still waters.

Modi’s sea plane journey evoked sharp criticism. Congress termed it as ‘ hawa hawai”. Party president elect Rahul Gandhi termed it as a distraction. He said that people wanted an answer of 22 years. Patidar leader Hardik Patel tweeted “Can this sea plane sprinkle pesticides in the fields”?

Former CM of Jammu and Kashmir Omar Abdullah tweeted “How is it that the security guidelines were relaxed for this flight? No Z+ protectee is allowed to fly in a single-engine aircraft, much less the PM of our country”. Single engine plane. Foreign pilots. Is there any security guideline that will not be thrown out today?” he further said.

Polling in the second and last phase for the remaining 93 Vidhan Sabha seats in 14 districts of North and Central Gujarat will be held at 25,575 booths on December 14. In the first phase, polling was held for 89 seats on December 9. Campaigning came to an end on Tuesday at 5 pm.

