Modi on two day visit to Gujarat next week

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting Gujarat for two days early next week, his third in this year. He will inaugurate the annual general meeting of African Development Bank to be held in Gandhinagar on May 23.

The state unit of BJP said today during his May 22 and 23 visit, Modi will also go to Kutch district in the state to inaugurate development works at Kandla and dedicate to the nation Narmada Water pumping station at Bhachau in the same district.

“The prime minister will arrive at Bhachau in Kutch district on May 22. After attending a programme there, he will reach Kandla, where he will attend a programme of Kandla Port Trust. He will make a night halt in Gandhinagar,” state BJP spokesperson Bharat Pandya said.

At Bhachau, Modi will dedicate the pumping station of Narmada Water Project to the district. With this pumping station, the Narmada water will reach the remote areas of Kutch district, which lies in the arid western part of the state.

Modi will then attend another programme at Kandla Port Trust, one of India’s largest seaports along the Gulf of Kutch in Kutch district, where he will dedicate to the nation various developmental works.

After a night halt at Gandhinagar, he will attend the AGM of African Development Bank the next day.The AGM is likely to see a participation by private sectors from across Africa, ministers of finances from 80 countries, and also heads of states from several African countries.

During the course of the event, the Board of Governors of the Bank will meet to dwell upon the major developmental challenges facing the African countries and the ways to achieve an inclusive and sustainable growth. AfDB has adopted a strategy called “High 5s”, which focuses on five major developmental priorities comprising agriculture, energy, industrialization, regional connectivity, and improved quality of life through access to social and economic opportunities. The core theme of the event is “Transforming Agriculture for wealth creation in Africa”, which has tremendous scope for cooperation between India and Africa.

During India Africa Forum Summit 2015, the announcement of a US$ 10 billion line of credit by the Prime Minister of India marked a new beginning in India’s approach to engage with African countries in a more constructive manner. India’s support through lines of credit have not only helped finance the projects in African countries, but have also contributed to capacity building, IT education, and higher education.

This is Modi’s third visit to the state this year. On April 7, he had visited Botad to inaugurate the Link 2 of the state government’s ambitious SAUNI (Saurashtra Narmada Avtaran Irrigation) project by formally releasing Narmada water in Krushnasagar dam.

Earlier, on March 8, he had visited Gandhinagar to address women sarpanch from across the country on the International Women’s Day.

