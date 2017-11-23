Modi on two day visit to poll bound Gujarat

Gujarat Global News Network, Gandhinagar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will come to Gujarat on a two day tour for campaigning. He will address four public meetings on Monday and four more on Wednesday.

BJP incharge of Gujarat Bhupendra Yadav said that PM would start his campaign from Bhuj. He will then address meetings at Jasdan, Amreli and Surat.

Modi will return to the state on Wednesday and visit Morbi, Prachi near Somnath, Palitana and Navsari.

Elections for the above seats would be held in the first phase on December 9. The second phase will be on December 14 and the results would be declared on Dec. 18.

