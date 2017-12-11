Modi- Rahul draw on each other as final day for Gujarat campaigning approaches

Gujarat Global News Network, Ahmedabad

With a day to go before campaigning ends for second phase of Gujarat elections Prime Minister Narendra modi and Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi both today took on each other while addressing rallies in the state. Both claimed that other was losing and so were becoming desperate.

PM in his rally said that Congress has lost in the first round and are not even thinking about the second round as they know people here will support BJP. They have now taken to excuses. Their leaders and cheerleaders are blaming EVMs, including saying they are hacked using Bluetooth, “But it is not so, infact Congress is involved in blue whale game and Dec.18 (counting day) will be the last episode for the party,” he said.

Rahul while addressing an election meeting took a jibe at Modi. He said “Jaise picture flop hoti hai, waise hi BJP ki vikas yatra flop ho gayi.Gujarat ka chunav ho raha hai aur Modi ji kabhi Japan, Pakistan, Afghanistan ki baat karte hain. Modi ji, Gujarat ka chunaav hai, thodi Gujarat ki baat karlo”.

In an obvious reference to Rahul’s charge that PM was working only for few industrialists Modi said “When we went to the farmers, did Krishi Mahotsav, we did not go out helping the rich. We went among the poor. Sadly, Congress leaders born with golden spoons will never understand what poverty is.”

“Our farmers work hard and grow potato. If at all the Congress comes to power, there will be no need to do that because their leader says we will produce potatoes in factories! Congress’ basic knowledge about agriculture is so poor,” Modi ridiculed Rahul.

“During peak summer, I would go to the villages of Gujarat and ask parents to educate their children. Whose children were they? They were children of the poor. We are working for poor,” he defended.

On the other hand Rahul hit out at PM Modi and said that he never talked about development. He only talks about Congress and me. Rahul also demanded answer from Modi about his 11 questions and said that why PM was silent on corruption by Jay Shah and Rafale deal.

Hitting out at PM Modi’s silence on the alleged corruption by Amit Shah’s son Jay Shah, Rahul Gandhi says, “Narendra Modiji is scared of Amit Shah. He doesn’t say a word on Jay Shah.” Criticising the new national sales tax, GST, he said, “PM Narendra Modi said black money will be brought back. Why did you give 50% of your money to Gabbar Singh?”

“Did Modiji talk about the floods? Did he say that he didn’t give a penny for compensation? Modiji won’t tell you that Rs. 33,000 crores can be given to Nano Factory, but no money for your child’s education,” he said.

For news in Hindi see our news daily Chaupal Chronicle