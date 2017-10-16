Modi to address mega rally in Ahmedabad

Gujarat Global News Network, Ahmedabad

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is arriving in Gujarat today afternoon to address a mega rally of BJP workers. This also marks the conclusion of Gujarat Gaurav Yatras BJP had launched this month. BJP national president Amit Shah will also address the rally to be held near Bhat village on the outskirt of Ahmedabad.

BJP state president Jitu Vaghani said that the rally will be historic as it will be the biggest ever gathering of any political party in the country. BJP has asked its seven lakh page pramukhs. A page pramukh is in-charge of a page of electoral roll. Going by this fact alone, the gathering gives the idea of the reach of the message of the rally less than two months before Assembly elections to be held in December this year.

In the two Gaurav Yatras BJP touched 149 constituencies and through 195 swagat meetings party had interaction with lakhs of people, Vaghani said. It covered 4500 kms .

Referring to Navsarjan Yatra of Congress Vaghani said that it had no impact. He called Rahul Gandhi a migratory bird who appears during election time only and is sent back home.

