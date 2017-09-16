Modi to dedicate Narmada dam on his birthday tomorrow

Gujarat Global News Network, Ahmedabad

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will tomorrow inaugurate Sardar Sarovar Dam on the occasion of his 67th birthday. The dam has been completed in six decades. The foundation stone for the project was laid in 1961 and the construction began in 1987.

Modi will be in the state for two days and arrive here on Saturday evening. He will stay at Raj Bhavan and meet Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and senior leaders late evening. He will visit his mother Hirabaa in the morning and seek her blessings on his 68th birthday.

The Narmada Control Authority had ordered the gates of the Sardar Sarovar Project be shut on June 16 after which the height of the dam was increased from 121.92 metres to 138 metres; storage capacity was raised to 4.73 million cubic metres (MCM) from the existing 1.27 million cubic metres.

Over 18 lakh hectares of land in the state would be benefited with irrigation as Narmada water will flow to over 9,000 villages of Gujarat through a canal network, Sardar Sarovar Nigam Limited (SSNL) officials said, While the main and sub canal network work has been completed, work on about 30 per cent of minor canals is still in progress, they said.

From the dam site PM will go to Sadhu bet where Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s statue is being constructed. It will be the world’s tallest statue and has been named as statue of unity. He will review the progress work of the project which consists of 182 m tall statue, an exhibition hall, memorial garden and visitor centre. The PM will also address a public rally at Dabhoi, near Vadodara.

The PM will later visit Amreli where he will inaugurate a new market yard of APMC. He will also inaugurate new plants of Amar dairy and lay foundation stone of honey production centre. He will address sahkar sammelan at Amreli and will also participate in road show.

