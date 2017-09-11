Modi to hold talks with Japanese PM in Gujarat

Gujarat Global News Network, Ahmedabad

Prime Minister Modi and Prime Minister of Japan Shinzo Abe will hold the 12th India-Japan Annual Summit, at Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar, on September 14. The two leaders will deliver statements to the media. An India Japan Business Plenary is scheduled the same day.

This will be the fourth Annual Summit between Prime Minister Modi and Prime Minister Abe. The two leaders will review the recent progress in the multifaceted cooperation between India and Japan under the framework of their ‘Special Strategic and Global Partnership’ and will set its future direction.

The two leaders will attend a public function to mark the commencement of work of India’s first high-speed rail project between Ahmedabad and Mumbai. The train is expected to significantly reduce travel time between the two cities. Japan is a pioneer in high-speed rail networks, and its Shinkansen bullet train is among the fastest in the world.

The city of Ahmedabad will greet Prime Minister Abe with an elaborate civic reception on 13th of September, showcasing the cultural diversity of India, through a series of performances.

The two Prime Ministers will visit Sabarmati Ashram, established by Mahatma Gandhi on the banks of the Sabarmati River. They will then visit the “Sidi Saiyyid Ni Jaali” – a famous 16th century mosque in Ahmedabad. The two leaders will also visit Dandi Kutir, the museum dedicated to Mahatma Gandhi, at the Mahatma Mandir.

