Modi to visit Gujarat on Dec.3-4

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Gujarat for second round of election meetings in December. He will address seven election meetings in two days.

On December 3, Modi will address public meetings in Bharuch at 10.30 am, Surendranagar at 12.30 pm and Rajkot at 7 pm. In Ahmedabad, he will inaugurate a private hospital at around 4 pm, Gujarat BJP election incharge Bhupendra Yadav said.

Whereas, on December 4, Modi will address public meetings in Dharampur at 10 am, Bhavnagar at 12.30 pm, Junagadh at 2 pm and Jamnagar at 4 pm

And, on December 1, PM Modi will address around 5,500 women workers of Gujarat BJP at taluka (block) level for an hour through the NAMO mobile application. Yadav said that this programme is aimed at increasing women’s participation in voting and to boost their morale.

