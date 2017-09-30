Modi to visit Gujarat on October 7

Gujarat Global News Network, Ahmedabad

Prime Minister Narendra Modi who visited Gujarat twice last month is now all set to have two more visits this month. This make it very clear that the Assembly elections in December will be fought mainly on the charisma of the Modi. The visits will be in the first fortnight as code of conduct for Assembly elections is likely to be announced in the second fortnight.

In his first visit Prime Minister Narendra Modi will come to Gujarat on October 7 for two days. He will start this round with the visit of Dwarkadeesh temple. Interestingly, Rahul Gandhi had also launched his recent Gujarat tour with blessings of Dwarkadeesh.

The PM will visit Jamnagar, Rajkot, Surendranagar, Mehsana and Bharuch districts during his two-day visit. After many years, Modi will also visit his native Vadnagar. Second visit is expected to be around October 16 to mark the conclusion of the state wide Gaurav Yatra starting on October 1 and October2. He will also address a rally of seven lakh page pramuks of BJP in his second visit.

Visit of his home town, Vadnagar, is part of the October 7 visit. The last time he had come here in 2013 and attended Tana Riri classical music festival. Modi will also inaugurate a medical college, townhall and other projects here.

On October 07, the PM will reach Jamnagar airport around 10 am and will proceed to Dwarka. He will also offer pooja at the famous Dwarkadhish Temple here and perform groundbreaking ceremony of a cable-stay bridge construction at the Okha and Bet Dwarka linking road.

He will reach Chotila in the afternoon and perform groundbreaking ceremony for the international airport project and address a public rally here. In the evening, the PM will open the IIT-Gandhinagar and will stay at Raj Bhavan in Gandhinagar for the night.

The next day, Modi will also go to his native Vadnagar for the inauguration of public projects, followed by a trip to Bharuch district for the inauguration of projects like Bhadbhoot vier on Narmada river.

Modi had two visits of Gujarat last month. He with Prime Minister of Japan had launch Metro rail project and in the second visit on his birthday on September 17 he had dedicated Narmada Sarovar dam to the nation.

