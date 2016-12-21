Modi took crores from Sahara, Birla: Rahul

Gujarat Global News Network, Ahmedabad

Addressing a well attended rally in Mehsana town, Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi launched a frontal attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi alleging that he had taken crores of rupees from Sahara group and Birlas before Lok Sabha elections in 2013 and 2014.

Rahul Gandhi also criticized demonetization move of Modi saying that it was punishing 99 percent of Indians for one percent Indians who have amassed country’s wealth.

“About nine payments were made to Narendra Modi within a span of six months,” the Congress leader said at a rally in the Prime Minister’s home state that votes for a new assembly next winter.

“This has been noted by the income tax department. Modiji should answer whether it is true or false?” He demanded an independent inquiry into income tax papers involving two business houses that alleged to have paid Modi.

Rahul gave details of the transactions. According to this Rs 2.5 crore were given on October 30,2013, Rs 5 crore on Nov 12,2013, Rs 2.5 crore on Nov 27,2013, Rs 5 crore on Nov 29,2013. In December 2013 payment of Rs 5 crore on Dec 6, Rs 5 crore on Dec 19, On January 13, 2014 Rs 5 crore and on January 28 another transaction of Rs 5 crore. On Feb 14 Rs 5 crore.

(For News in Hindi read our Hindi news daily Chaupal Chronicle)