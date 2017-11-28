Modi v/s Rahul in Saurasthra on Wednesday

Gujarat Global News Network, Rajkot

With campaigning for Gujarat elections reaching high pitch both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi will address election rallies on Wednesday in Saurasthra. While Modi will address four meetings in a day Rahul is on two day visit.

PM will address election rallies in Morbi, Prachi (Somnath), Palitana and Navsari in South Gujarat. Modi will arrive at Rajkot tonite.

The Congress VP will visit Gir Somnath, Junagadh and Amreli districts. He will have night stay at Amreli.

In these elections BJP has come up with the theme of injustice and hatred of Gujarat and its people by Congress. Speeches of BJP leaders are focused on this issue. Modi also blamed Congress for harassing four Chief Ministers of the state including Anandiben.

Modi addressed four rallies on Monday also and came down heavily on Congress. He whipped up sentiments of people of the state by claiming that Congress had insulted son of Gujarat.

Rahul on the other hand is talking about demonetization and GST and economic situation of the country. Rahul is holding interactions with various groups and has addressed more than 15 rallies till now. Congress is not directly hitting Modi but has lashed out at Centre and its policies.

In addition both the parties have a battery of leaders who are in state campaigning for the elections. The state will go to polls on Dec.9 and 14. The results would be announced on Dec.18. The elections are a litmus test for BJP for Lok Sabha elections in 2019 as Gujarat is the home state of Modi.

