Modi warns against killing in the name of cow protection

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today sent out a stern message against growing cow vigilantism. Speaking at a function at Sabarmati Ashram to mark 100 years of Ashram he said killing people on pretext of protecting cows is not acceptable and warned that no one has the right to take law into his hands.

“This is a country which has the tradition of giving food to ants, street dogs, fish, the country where Mahatma Gandhi taught us lessons of non-violence. What has happened to us?” Modi asked. “Today, I want to express my sadness and my pain, when I am here at the Sabarmati ashram,” he said.Voicing his concern on the spate of incidents of lynching and violence over cow protection, the prime minister said indulging in violence in the name of “gau bhakti” goes fully against the ideals of the father of the nation. Nothing would be achieved from such acts, he said.

“If a patient dies due to an unsuccessful operation, relatives burn down hospitals and beat up doctors. Accident is an accident. When people die or are injured in the accidents, a group of people come together and burn vehicles,” he said, pointing out the prevalent trend among the people of taking law into their hands, and the mob violence.

“Nobody would have practiced cow protection and cow worship more than Mahatma Gandhi and (his follower) Vinoba Bhave. They showed us the way how to protect cow. The country will have to adopt their way,” the prime minister said.

“The Indian Constitution also teaches us about cow protection. But does this (cow protection) give us any right to kill a person. Is this gau bhakti (cow worship)? Is this cow protection?” Modi asked.

“Lets all work together. Lets create the India of Mahatma Gandhis dreams. Lets create an India our freedom fighters would be proud of,” he said.

Modi said “no person in this nation has the right to take the law in his or her own hands.” Violence has never solved and will never solve any problem.

The prime minister took a round of the Sabarmati ashram and released books and postal covers as a part of the centenary celebrations of the place from where Mahatma Gandhi led the non-violence movement for the country’s independence.

