Modi will cast vote in Ranip

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and senior BJP leaders will cast their votes in the city on Thursday for the second phase of Gujarat elections. Modi will cast his vote in Ranip while veteran BJP leader L K Advani will cast his vote in Khanpur.

BJP president Amit Shah will exercise his franchise in Naranpur and Finance Minister Arun Jaitley in Vejalpur. Former Chief Minister Anandiben Patel will vote in Ghatlodiya and deputy chief minister Nitin Patel will vote in Kadi.

Congress president Bharatsinh Solanki, senior leader Siddharth Patel and others will also cast their votes tomorrow.

