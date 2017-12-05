Modi’s 60% speech is on me : Rahul

Gujarat Global News Network, Ahmedabad

Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi while addressing a rally in Anjar today took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that 60 percent of Modi’s sppech were on Rahula nd Congress.

“I listened to Modi ji’s speech yesterday, 60 per cent of his speech was on Congress and me. This election is not about Congress or BJP but about the future of Gujarat and its people,” he said.

Rahul who resumed his campaigning after a three day break had to cut short his programme due to severe weather conditions following Okhi cyclone. His three meetings had to be cancelled. He was all praise for Gujarati cuisine.

“Kal meri behen mere ghar aayi, unhone kaha tumhare kitchen mein to sab Gujarati hai, khakra Gujarati, achaar Gujarati, moongphali Gujarati. Toh aap logon ne meri aadatien bigad di, mera weight badh raha hai,” Rahul Gandhi told his supporters at the rally in Anjar, Kutch district.

(“My sister dropped in yesterday. She said your kitchen has all Gujarati stuff. Gujarati Khakra, Gujarati pickles, Gujarati peanuts. You guys have spoiled me. I am gaining weight.”)

