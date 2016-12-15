More stringent laws for prohibition in Gujarat, hookah bars banned



Gujarat Global News Network, Gandhinagar

The state government has ammended prohibition laws which include upto 10 years imprisonment for buying or selling alcohol. The government in an ordinance has also banned Hookah Bars across the state.

The decision was taken in State cabinet today chaired by Chief Minister Vijay Rupani today. Giving details Minister of State for Home, Pradipsinh Jadeja said that those caught buying- selling or ferrying alcohol will face upto 10 years of imprisonment and Rs.5 lakh penalty.

Those operating alcohol shops or those assisting will get 10 years jail and Rs.one lakh imprisonment. People indulging in unruly behavior in public after consuming alcohol will have to serve three years in jail.

Government has decided to be strict with officers helping criminals get away. Such officers will be “rewarded” with 7 years of jail and Rs.one lakh penalty, minister said. Those forbidding officers to carry out their duties will get upto 5 years in jail and Rs.5 lakh penalty.

He said that government has also decided to ban all hookah bars in the state. On breach of this law, police will take action. Minimum 1 year and maximum 3 years sentence has been prescribed. Provision of Rs 20,000 to Rs 50,000 fine is also mentioned in this amendment. It will be cognizable offense.

Government was concerned about the fact that tobacco mixed flavors were used and youths were trapped into addiction. They fall in trap of debt and interest and turn to anti-social activities. It was a matter of concern for government, Jadeja said. A visitor takes 100 to 200 time more smoke compared to cigarette in hookah bar. While cigarette smoking involves 20 puff, hookah smoking involves 200 puff.

It may be noted that the government has introduced stricter prohibition laws in the wake of demands raised from various quarters, especially Kshatriya-Thakore Samaj and OBC-SC-ST Ekta Manch. They had demanded stricter laws like Bihar.

