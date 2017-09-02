More than 11 lakh pilgrims visit Ambaji for Bhadarvi Poonam

Gujarat Global News Network, Ahmedabad

More than 11 lakh pilgrims have visited the famous Ambaji temple in North Gujarat during the last three days as part of “Bhadarvi Poonam Mela”. Lakhs of pilgrims visit the temple on the occasion of Poonam (full moon) which is on Wednesday.

According to figures 11.12 lakh people have visited the temple till Saturday. The temple received Rs 1.76 crore by way of donation from the pilgrims. The temple also received 36.190 grams gold.

Pilgrims walk from different parts of the state and reach the temple town. There are numerous camps on the way which provide food and shelter to the pilgrims. Authorities have also made arrangements for the heavy inflow which is expected to rise more in next few days. More than 25 lakh people are expected to attend the mela.

For news in Hindi see our Hindi news daily Chaupal Chronicle