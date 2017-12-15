More voter turnout in second phase polling in Gujarat

Gujarat Global News Network, Gandhinagar

As per the final figures the total polling percentage for the 2nd phase of Gujarat elections was 69.99 percent. This is higher than 66.75 percent in the first phase polls which took place on Dec.9

Banaskantha district recorded highest 75.25 percent of polling while Dahod district had lowest 66.20 percent.

Of the total 2.22 crore registered voters only 1.56 crore voters exercised their franchise. Of these 72.85 lakh voters were female and 83.19 lakh were male. 203 were from third gender.

Ahmedabad district recorded 66.28 percent polling and highest was in Sanand constituency where 75.42 percent voters voted. Dhandhuka constituency saw the lowest turnout of 57.19%. the polling percentage in Viramgam was 67.69, Daskroi- 71.40, Dholka- 64.29 and Dhandhuka-57.19.

Voting percentage in Ahmedabad city was Naranpura-66.03, Ghatlodia and Vejalpur each 68.13, Nikol- 66.87, Naroda- 62.01, Thakkarbapa nagar- 65.66, Bapunagar- 64.31, Amriawadi- 63.48, Dariapur- 64.73, Jamalpur-Khadia- 64.91, Maninagar- 64.47, Dani Limda- 67.13, Sabarmati- 65.29 and Asarwa- 64.80.

Counting of votes will take place on Monday.

District wise polling percentage is as follows

Banaskantha 75.25

Patan 68.82

Mehsana 71.69

Sabarkantha 74.97

Aravali 69.19

Gandhinagar 71.37

Ahmedabad 66.28

Anand 71.42

Kheda 71.42

Mahisagar 65.45

Panchmahal 70.13

Dahod 66.20

Vadodara 72.08

Choota Udepur 69.38

