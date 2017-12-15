More voter turnout in second phase polling in Gujarat

Gujarat Global News Network, Gandhinagar

As per the final figures the total polling percentage for the 2nd phase of Gujarat elections was 69.99 percent. This is higher than 66.75 percent in the first phase polls which took place on Dec.9

Banaskantha district recorded highest 75.25 percent of polling while Dahod district had lowest 66.20 percent.

Of the total 2.22 crore registered voters only 1.56 crore voters exercised their franchise. Of these 72.85 lakh voters were female and 83.19 lakh were male. 203 were from third gender.

Ahmedabad district recorded 66.28 percent polling and highest was in Sanand constituency where 75.42 percent voters voted. Dhandhuka constituency saw the lowest turnout of 57.19%. the polling percentage in Viramgam was 67.69, Daskroi- 71.40, Dholka- 64.29 and Dhandhuka-57.19.

Voting percentage in Ahmedabad city was Naranpura-66.03, Ghatlodia and Vejalpur each 68.13, Nikol- 66.87, Naroda- 62.01, Thakkarbapa nagar- 65.66, Bapunagar- 64.31, Amriawadi- 63.48, Dariapur- 64.73, Jamalpur-Khadia- 64.91, Maninagar- 64.47, Dani Limda- 67.13, Sabarmati- 65.29 and Asarwa- 64.80.

Counting of votes will take place on Monday.

District wise polling percentage is as follows

Banaskantha                     75.25

Patan                               68.82

Mehsana                           71.69

Sabarkantha                     74.97

Aravali                              69.19

Gandhinagar                      71.37

Ahmedabad                       66.28

Anand                              71.42

Kheda                              71.42

Mahisagar                         65.45

Panchmahal                      70.13

Dahod                              66.20

Vadodara                          72.08

Choota Udepur                   69.38

