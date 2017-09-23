Mother withdraws in controversial Deeksha ceremony

Gujarat Global News Network, Ahmedabad

Controversy over deeksha of young couple ended as the wife withdrew her decision to become sadhvi hours before deeksha ceremony of the couple today morning. In this case a young had stirred a controversy as they decided to leave behind their three year old daughter. The man has business and property of Rs 100 crore.

The jain couple Sumit Rathore and Anamika Rathore who belong to Madhya Pradesh were to take deeksha from jain saint Acharya Ramlal Maharj in Surat city of Gujarat today. However, after intervention of Gujarat State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (GSCPCR) Surat collector and police made it clear that considering the right of the three year old only one of them should go for Deeksha.

Ultimately only the husband Sumit got initiated at the ceremony held

There was lot of excitement in family and Jain community as becoming monk has become a kind of status symbol. For the family it becomes a development of great prestige particularly when someone renounces wealth.

A person had raised the question of the future of the child. Through the RTI application, a person sought to know from us what will happen to the child if the couple becomes monks, chairperson of the Commission Jagruti Pandya said. Since the ceremony is being held in Surat, the police commissioner and the collector were asked to find out what steps the couple had taken for their daughter’s future and give a report to the GSCPCR.

While most of the couple’s family members who have arrived in Surat remained tight-lipped about the fate of the child, some others told reporters that the couple’s family members will take care of the child. Anamika’s father Ashok Chandaliya, former Neemuch district president of the BJP, had last week said he would take care of his granddaughter. I am not against my daughter Anamika becoming a nun, he had said.

Sumit’s father Rajendra Singh, who runs a factory that makes gunny bags for packaging cement, had also echoed a similar view.

Sumit had worked in London before managing his family business in Neemuch while his engineer wife Anamika was earlier employed with a mining major. They are married for four years.

