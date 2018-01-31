Murder case against Togadia and others withdrawn

Gujarat Global News Network, Ahmedabad

A metropolitan court here dropped all charges against Vishwa Hindu Parishad leader Pravin Togadia and 38 others accused in a two-decade-old case. They were charged with attempt to murder. This follows government withdrawing the case.

The case relates to an incident of May 1996. Shankarsinh Vaghela, had revolted against then chief minister Keshubhai Patel. Kesbhubhai’s loyalists had attacked Vaghela’s aide Atmaram Patel, a senior BJP leader.

Togadia and the others were accused of trying to strip Atmaram Patel by pulling off his dhoti at a BJP function where Atal Bihari Vajpayee had delivered a speech. After the Gujarat government withdrew its case on Tuesday, Togadia thanked Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel and Minister of State for Home Pradeepsinh Jadeja.

“My friends Vijaybhai, Nitinbhai and Pradeepsinh have withdrawn an old political case. Thank You,” Togadia said. He also asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi not to “break the ladder which helped him to rise”.

Togadia indicated that “mota bhai” – in an apparent reference to Modi – should “have a dialogue with old friends like us”. “He speaks with leaders of foreign countries, sometimes he should talk to those like us sitting within the country,” Togadia said.

Earlier this month, this court had issued non-bailable warrants against Togadia and the 38 others for not appearing before it in the case. Togadia had alleged there was a conspiracy and claimed the police had never delivered any court summons to him.

