My loyalty with Congress is over: Shankersinh

Gujarat Global News Network, Gandhinagar

Senior Congress leader and Leader of opposition in the state Assembly Shankersinh Vaghela today lashed out at state party leaders and said that mismanagement at the top level was responsible for the party’s debacle in last elections.

He said that he was trying to convey party high command that the party stands good chance in the forthcoming elections and an effective strategy should be worked out but nobody seems to be interested. “I am not for any post but want party to win which it can”, he reiterated.

He said that he had promised Congress party president Sonia Gandhi in 1998 when he joined the party that he would never damage party. “But now my loyalty with Congress is over”, he thundered amidst cheers from the crowd. He said that he had conveyed this to Sonia.

Vaghela was addressing a meeting of his supporters here. More than 3,000 workers gathered to listen him. Earlier this week he had said that he would take guidance from his supporters about the future course of action. He said that he was not the one to put pressure for posts. “I was CM, union cabinet minister and many other posts. Now I don’t want any post”, Bapu as he is fondly called said.

“I have been telling party high command that they should do proper homework before selecting candidates. “But look what they have done. They have announced that all the 58 MLAs would be repeated. Have they consulted anyone? There are few people in power who work according to their own whims and fancies and do not consult others”, he said.

Because of this mismanagement party lost 28 seats in last elections. Last minute seats were changed. “ I wanted to contest from Gandhinagar seat but was asked to go to Kapadvanj. My party workers worked to defeat me. Still I did not complain nor leave the party”, he said.

He said that he had complained to Rahul Gandhi that state party leaders were trying to throw him out of the party. Rahul acknowledged it. Now I will meet him when he returns from abroad on June 30, he said. He said that all suggestions and expressions in this meeting will be noted and put before Rahul.

Posters naming him as future CM were also put up by his own partymen, he lamented. Several key positions are not filled up even in this election year. There are many in the party who have worked against party and got key positions

For news in Hindi see our Hindi news daily Chaupal Chronicle