Togadia was at his friend’s residence whole day : police

With crime branch claiming discrepancies in VHP leader Pravin Togadia’s statement, mystery shrouds over his disappearance and a big question which is being probed is that why did the Z plus leader go out without his guards.

Togadia’s claims that he was taken in an unconscious state at Chandramani hospital by 108 emergency ambulance, police say that he himself called up 108 and asked the driver to take him straight to the hospital. CCTV footage show that Togadia was at residence of a VHP supporter probably in Thaltej area whole day. He reached there at 11 am and was there till evening. By that time VHP supporters had started protest programmes in the city and there was chakka jam on S G Highway.

JCP crime branch J K Bhatt while addressing media in the evening said that Togadia was not abducted. He had not gone in auto rickshaw as claimed by him. He was taken in car by Ghanshyambhai with whom he was whole day. The latter then left him in his car with his driver.

Around 9.30 pm the driver of the car called up 108 and till that time Togadia was well. Infact the technician of the ambulance has told police that Togadia was alright and there was no problem in his BP. He himself asked to be taken to Chandramani hospital.

Bhatt said that according to technical details VHP leader had talked with Dr. Roopkumar Agarwal of Chandramani hospital in afternoon. When asked whether it was pre-planned Bhatt said that things would be clear after Togadia’s inquiry.

He denied that crime branch wanted to search Togadia’s residence and said that latter’s claim about encounter was also not true. He said that Togadia had Z plus security and it was not possible. ‘Had he taken security guards this would not have happened’, he said.

