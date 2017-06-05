National Stock Exchange at GIFT city

Gujarat Global News Network, Ahmedabad

India’s leading stock exchange, the National Stock Exchange today launched its exchange, NSE IFSC, at GIFT IFSC, Gandhinagar. The IFSC has been established with the long term vision to develop GIFT as a major global financial hub, to attract global investors and become price setters for key tradable products.

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani inaugurated the NSE here.

In the initial period, trading at NSE IFSC will take place for 16 hours, which will be gradually expanded in line with market feedback. There will be two trading sessions, the first between 8 am and 5 pm and the second between 5.30 pm and 11.30 pm. With these trading hours, there will be an overlap with the London and Dubai markets and will allow investors to react to news developments, over a longer period of time.

NSE Chairman Ashok Chawla said, “The idea of developing an international financial center in India has been discussed several times in the past, but we are seeing the transformation of this vision into reality only today. The launch of NSE IFSC is in line with the Prime Minister’s vision to make India a global financial hub.’’

He further added, “We will be offering a bouquet of products to global investors and market participants, which will include derivatives on Nifty indices, Indian stocks, commodity and currency products, which are popular among investors. In the years to come, we hope to make it a leading global marketplace, in a special zone which is cost-competitive with its global peers.”

To start with, the stock derivatives will include futures and options on 10 Indian stocks, including Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Infosys, Larsen and Toubro, Maruti, Reliance Industries, SBI, Tata Motors and TCS.

Index Derivatives will be traded on leading Nifty indices namely Nifty 50, Nifty Bank and Nifty IT. In addition derivatives will be available on precious metals Gold & Silver and currency derivatives on leading global currency pairs of EUR-USD and GBP-USD.

The NSE IFSC Limited (NSE IFSC) and NSE IFSC Clearing Corporation Limited (NICCL) have been formed as 100% subsidiary companies of NSE and National Securities Clearing Corporation Limited (NSCCL) respectively, to operate as a stock exchange and clearing corporation respectively from GIFT.

GIFT City is India’s first operational smart city with a multi- industry India centric services zone as well as the SEZ that houses the IFSC as a hub for Global Financial markets akin to London, New York, Hong Kong and Singapore.

The clearing and settlement of all trades executed on NSE IFSC will be managed by the NSE IFSC clearing corporation. Two clearing banks namely ICICI Bank and Kotak Bank are already onboard as the clearing banks for funds settlement.

(For news in Hindi see our Hindi daily Chaupal Chronicle)