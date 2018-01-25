Naturopaths to discuss diabetes and menopause

Gujarat Global News Network, Ahmedabad

A two day national seminar on naturopathy here will focus on major problem of life style diseases, diabetes and hypertension, besides menopause from the point of view of naturopathy. For the first time, the seminar organized by International Naturopathy Organisation will have allopath doctors sharing their skills and expertise in various field with naturopath.

Sharing details of the seminar starting in Heartfulness Institute in Adalaj on the outskirts of Ahmedabad on January 27, general secretary of INO(Gujarat) Hasmukh Shah said that over 600 delegates from all over the country will participate in the seminar, third in the state. Earlier it was held in 2009 in Ahmedabad and in 2011 in Jamnagar.

He said that the idea is to develop holistic treatment to deal with physical and mental sufferings of people by including allopathic treatment. He said that naturopathy was not against allopathic system but it focuses on five elements of nature to cure people naturally. Naturopathy develops immune system while curing disease by small things like change in food habits. He said that allopathic system can be used in critical cases while in normal condition Naturopathy should be preferred.

There are some of the important issues facing naturopathy which will have exclusive sessions, he said. They are Menopause management by naturopathy, Healthy pregnancy and childcare by Naturopathy, documentation in Naturopathy and Research Methodology in Naturopathy.

Other topics include Effectiveness of alternate therapy, importance of raw food and fast, emergency treatment by Sujok therapy and cow science and its benefit.

