Naveen N D Gupta president of ICAI

Gujarat Global News Network, Ahmedabad

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has elected Naveen N.D. Gupta as its president for 2018-19 while Prafulla P. Chhajed as the Vice-President.

Naveen N.D. Gupta, President, ICAI a seasoned professional from Delhi with 22 years of Standing. He is widely commended for his role in making the Income Disclosure Scheme, 2016 a success, which was acknowledged by the Finance Minister. His association as Central Council Member at ICAI, now running in 9th year since 2010, with position as Vice-President in 2017-2018; has made him traverse regimen of standard setting, quality assurance framework, and disciplinary mechanism. He is representing ICAI in manyimportant committees constituted by the Government Ministries/ Regulators.

With focus on innovation and niche enablement, he intends to position CA profession as aiding and upholding public interest by enhanced focus on Quality Assurance framework, calibrating Regulation with development and leveraging digital technology to turn disruptions arising out of changing paradigm of businesses to niche empowerment.

Prafulla P. Chhajed, Vice-President, ICAI is a Fellow Chartered Accountant from Mumbai with over 20 years of experience in Auditing & Taxation, he is a prolific speaker at national and international forum. He has been contributing to various Publications.

For news in Hindi see our news daily Chaupal Chronicle