Navin Shah of Navneet publications found murdered

Gujarat Global News Network, Ahmedabad

Navin Shah, director of Navneet Publications of Ahmedabad was found murdered in Aravalli district. He was missing since last two days and according to police he was kidnapped for ransom. Police has arrested four persons in this connection.

Shah was kidnapped from near Vaishnodevi temple on S G highway on Tuesday afternoon. He had left his home for office in Gurukul area at usual time at noon. From there he left for printing press at Dantali. On his way he received two calls from kidnappers who called him to meet at Gorbandh hotel on the pretext of business.

Shah asked his driver to wait outside but when he did not return for two hours, the driver informed the family members. When Shah did not return late night his family lodged a police complaint.

Police found his strangulated body on the outskirts of Malipur village of Aravlli district. police traced Shah’s call details and on its basis arrested Jignesh Thakkar and his three accomplices. They are former employees of the company and police believe that they were demanding their pending dues. This might have led to altercation with Shah and they killed him.

