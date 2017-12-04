Navjeevan trust makes 51 feet high crutch

Gujarat Global News Network, Ahmedabad

Navjeevan Charitable trust has made a huge model of crutch and displayed on its building to mark its silver jubilee year. The trust working for intellectually Divyang and to make its building accessible it made a huge crutch.

This model of crutch is 51 feet high. This attempt of Navjeevan Charitable Trust will be recorded in world record by Guinness book of World Records, and World Records India. This 51 feet tall model of crutch is permanently installed near entrance of the special school’s entrance.

The model has been made to highlight problems of differently abled persons. Their biggest problem is accessibility to public buildings like school, Hospitals, Railway Stations, Airports, etc. 3rd December is “World disabled day” and Navjeevan trust celebrated this year in such way.

