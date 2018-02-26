NCERT syllabus to be reduced in 2-3 years

Gujarat Global News Network, Gandhinagar

The Ministry of Human Resource Development will reduce the syllabus of NCERT textbooks in the coming two to three years, Union Minister for Human Resource Development, Prakash Javadekar said.

This is to have quality education in the country. He said that it is increasingly being felt that “Plenty of information is not education and students are not just a data bank”. He said that the main aim of education is to bring out a good human being. It is the need of the hour to inculcate value education, life skills, experiential learning and physical fitness in our daily life. He added that the idea to reduce the burden is to make students learn the basic principles of various subjects, teach them how to interpret and analyze for overall personality development.

HRD Ministry has asked the NCERT to evaluate the present curriculum and decide what can be done away with and what can be retained. He added that the Ministry will put out this week on its website the request for suggestions from teachers, parents, educational experts, students and all concerned stakeholders in the field of education on reducing the syllabus of NCERT. The Minister assured that after two months he will review the suggestions and take definite measures to reduce the syllabus.

(For news in Hindi see our Hindi daily Chaupal Chronicle)