NCP and JD(U) MLAs voting now hold the key to RS results in Gujarat

Huge drama and suspense marked the elections to three Rajya Sabha seats in Gujarat. The elections which have become prestige issue for both the BJP and Congress was unprecedented and will be remembered in the history.

With 8 Congress MLAs voting for BJP the fight seemed to be tough for Congress stalwart Ahmed Patel. Six Congress MLAs had already resigned before the elections while two rebel MLAs of congress voted for BJP. One of the NCP MLA also voted for BJP. While suspense was there for another MLA Jayant Boski who claimed that he voted for Congress.

This changed the equations for Congress which had left no stone unturned to win the election. But last minute cross voting by atleast two MLAs made winning arithmetic hard for Ahmed. But as they say nothing is impossible in politics. The Congress has a little relief with reports that one NCP vote is with Congress. Already JD(U) MLA Chhotu Vasava has voted fo Congress.

The counting is still on at the time of this report going live. The counting was delayed for 1.45 minutes as Congress had demanded that votes of its two rebel MLAs be disqualified. The party had complained to Election Commission that the two showed their ballot papers to BJP chief Amit Shah which was violation of rules. Though the EC rejected the claim and ordered voting of votes.

