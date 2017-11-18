NCP makes alliance with Congress for Gujarat polls

Gujarat Global News Network, Gandhinagar

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) will contest Gujarat Assembly elections in alliance with Congress.

NCP has extended full support to Congress, NCP general secretary Tariq Anwar told mediapersons. He said that people of Gujarat were disenchanted with 22 year BJP rule and NCP with Congress will work to oust BJP.

He said that people of Gujarat wanted change. They were dissatisfied with Central government and Gujarat polls would prove this.

On Friday Congress leader incharge of Gujarat Ashok Gehlot had clarified that party’s list would be finalized after alliance with NCP and JD(U). he said that few seats would be shared with the two parties.

Congress first list is expected on Sunday.

For news in Hindi see our news daily Chaupal Chronicle