NCP to contest alone in Gujarat

Gujarat Global News Network, Gandhinagar

Talks of an alliance between Congress and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) for Gujarat elections have failed and now NCP has decided to go alone. The party will field candidates on all the 182 seats.

NCP leader Praful Patel said that “Congress did not seem serious about the issue and kept on delaying. We were serious about the alliance”, he claimed.

Congress on other hand claimed that NCP was demanding more seats. The party had offered reasonable number of seats but NCP did not relent. The Congress state in-charge, Ashok Gehlot, said that “The seat-sharing alliance would have been possible only if the NCP had made limited demands.”

In 2007 and 2012, the NCP and the Congress had fought the state elections in alliance. In the present Assembly, the NCP has two MLAs.

Congress spokesperson Manish Doshi said that the party was still open for tie-up with NCP. Now it was for the NCP to either play as B team of BJP or to work with Congress to defeat divisive forces of BJP.

