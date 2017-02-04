NEET can be attempted only three times

Gujarat Global News Network, New Delhi

Students wishing to study medical courses can attempt the entrance NEET exams three times only. Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said that there shall be an upper age limit of 25 years as on the date of exam with 5 years relaxation for reserved categories and a maximum of 3 attempts for all candidates.

CBSE will be conducting NEET (UG) on 07.05.2017.

In the information bulletin published by CBSE on its website, it has been mentioned that the candidates who have already appeared in AIPMT/NEET on three occasions are not allowed to take this examination.

It is now clarified that since any new regulation takes effect prospectively, NEET-2017 shall be counted as the first attempt for this purpose irrespective of the previous attempts in AIPMT/NEET, subject to the upper age limit. CBSE has been advised to make necessary corrections in the information bulletin and on their website cbseneet.nic.in ¬so that any application is not rejected on this ground. Data pertaining to applications already rejected will be erased so that rejected applications can be filed afresh.

