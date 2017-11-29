Nehru was against restoration of Somnath temple : Modi

Gujarat Global News Network, Rajkot

On a day when both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi were in the state for campaigning barbs flew and both hit out at each other. Modi took a dig at Rahul for his Somnath’s visit and his protest for GST and Rahul talked about bad economy and BJP’s love for industrialists.

Modi criticized Jawaharlal Nehru and said that the first PM had created hurdles in the construction of Somnath mandir. “Nehru was against the restoration of Somnath Temple. When Sardar Patel invited first President of India Rajendra Prasad to Somnath, Nehru wrote a letter to the latter to express his displeasure,” Modi said.

He said that Rahul should remember that his family- Jawaharlal, Indira Gandhi- all were against Somnath temple construction. And Rahul visit to the temple was farce, he said.

Modi attacked Gandhi for describing GST as ‘Gabbar Singh Tax’, saying those who looted the country could only think of dacoits. A recently emerged “economist” was propagating a “grand stupid thought” by suggesting that GST rate be capped at 18%.

This means 18 per cent tax on salt and 18 per cent tax on luxury cars costing Rs 5 crore, he noted. “What kind of smartness is this… how has such an economist emerged here. You want to make goods used by the poor like clothes, footwear and food costlier and you want to make cigarettes and liquor cheaper,” he said.

Addressing a rally at Prachi, he hit out at the Congress for allegedly blocking the passage of a bill in Rajya Sabha that confers constitutional status on the National Commission for Backward Classes. Modi said he will ensure that the bill gets passed in the upcoming Winter Session of Parliament.

Congress is seeking votes of the OBC communities but they should answer why they did not allow the OBC Commission to get Constitutional status all these years. We brought in the move. It was passed by Lok Sabha but stalled in the Rajya Sabha, where Congress has majority.”

He said that Parliament was meeting soon and he would ensure passage of the Bill. “I want to assure you, Congress may try to put roadblocks, I am committed to ensure their designs fail. Parliament is meeting soon and we are going to bring that issue on the floor of the House again. We want to give our OBC communities their due,” he said.

