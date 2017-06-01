New CA syllabus from July 1

Gujarat Global News Network, Ahmedabad

Finally, the new curriculum syllabus of Different examinations for the course of Chartered Accountant has been approved by government and the new syllabus will be implemented from July 1. However, those who register themselves until June 30 will be entitled for the existing syllabus.

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has formulated the Revised Scheme of Education and Training which is in sync with the requisites of the dynamic global business environment. In this scheme, the technical competence, professional skills, professional values, ethics and attitudes expected from a Chartered Accountant are being redefined and upgraded in order to gear up aspiring Chartered Accountants to take on new roles. The Revised Scheme of Education and Training for CA course will come into effect from July 1, 2017.

The students, who are eligible to register in the CPT/IIPCC/Final under the existing scheme, may register on or before June 30, 2017. With effect from July 1, 2017, the registration in the CPT/IIPCC/Final under the existing scheme will discontinue, according to a release issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India

