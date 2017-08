Gujarat Global News Network, Mumbai

The Reserve Bank of India will shortly introduce new Rs. 50 notes. The new notes in Mahatma Gandhi series will be fluorescent blue.

It will have motif of” Hampi with Chariot” on the reverse, the RBI said in a notification. The notes will be 66mm x 135 mm in dimension and there will be some change in design and pattern of the notes.

It clarified that all the old notes will continue to be legal tender.

