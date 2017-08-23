New Rs. 200 note by Sept

Gujarat Global News Network, Mumbai

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will soon issue new Rs.200 note. According to sources in RBI the new Rs.200 note will come in circulation from September.

The Finance Ministry, in a notification, said that on the recommendations of the Central Board of Directors of the RBI, “the central government hereby specifies the denomination of banknotes of the value of two hundred rupees”.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) proposal to bring in 200 denominated bank notes for the first time in history was cleared by the Finance Ministry; the design has reportedly been approved by the Prime Minister’s Office.

The central bank reportedly decided to bring in 200-rupee notes in March, after consulting with the Finance Ministry. The notes are going through multiple checks for security and quality. This is the fourth new note to be announced since demonetization when Rs. 1,000 and Rs. 500 notes were banned. Sources said that this is aimed to ease cash crunch in the country.

