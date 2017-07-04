New Rs. 200 note soon

Gujarat Global News Network, New Delhi

The Reserve Bank is expected to introduce Rs 200 notes in the coming months to ease pressure on lower-denomination currencies that are in short supply. It is expected to have new advanced security features.

The new notes of Rs 200 should be out before the end of 2017 and will greatly help in narrowing the demand and supply gap in smaller-denomination currency bills, sources said.

They also said that there is no immediate plan to re-introduce Rs 1,000 notes.

Last year in November, the government had demonetised the old 500 and 1,000 rupee notes.

The central bank had reportedly decided to bring in Rs 200 notes in March after consulting the finance ministry, they said. The notes are going through multiple checks for security and quality at government printing presses.

