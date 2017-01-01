New Year Shock: Steep increase in petrol-diesel prices

Gujarat Global News Network, Ahmedabad

In New Year shock, Modi government announced steep rise in the prices of petrol and diesel from the New Year midnight. This is second dose of steep rise in petrol-diesel prices in a fortnight.

Price of Petrol was today increased by Rs 1.29 per litre and price of Diesel was increased by Rs 0.97 per litre. Oil companies blame the price rise on increase in crude oil prices and dollar-rupee exchange rate.

Petrol per litre from Monday will cost Rs 70.60 in Delhi, Rs 73.13 in Kolkata, Rs 76.91 in Mumbai and Rs 70.07 in Chennai. Diesel will cost Rs 57.82 in Delhi, Rs 60.06 in Kolkata, Rs 63.61 in Mumbai and Rs 59.47 in Chennai.

On December 16 price of petrol was increased by Rs.2.21 and diesel by Rs 1.79.

