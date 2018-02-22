Nirav Choksi is chairman of ICAI Ahmedabad

Gujarat Global News Network, Ahmedabad

Nirav Choksi has been elected chairman of Ahmedabad branch of Institute of Chartered Accountants of India for 2018-19. Other office bearers are Ganesh Nadar , Vice Chairman, Fenil Shah Secretary and Bishan Shah Treasurer.

He said that during the year the branch would have thrust on organising programmes in capacity building, value addition to the members & students, more interaction with various regulatory Authorities and playing its part in nation building.

Ahmedabad Branch, established in 1962 is the second largest branch of ICAI in India with more than 9,500 members.

