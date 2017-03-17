Nirbhaya case in Gujarat: Two minors raped in moving car



Gujarat Global News Network, Gandhinagar

In yet another case two minor girls- both sisters were gang raped in a moving car in tribal dominated Devgadh Baria taluka of Dahod district. Police have arrested five persons and taken them on remand.

The incident was reportedly an act of revenge as the girls brother had named main accused Kumat Baria as the main bootlegger of the area. The girls brother was also arrested for bootlegging and when police questioned him he named Baria as the main culprit.

Enraged Baria with six others came to their house and abducted the girls. When their father protested they also took him and put him in the back seat of the car. Then they took turns to rape the two girls- one 15 year and another 13 year old in the moving car in front of their father.

The gang then dropped the girls and their father near Mandav village and threatened them of dire consequences. The ordeal lasted for about an hour from 9.30 am to 10.30 am, according to the complaint lodged by the girls’ father. Some villagers, who had gathered on hearing the commotion when the girls were abducted, also went to trace the accused. But the crime had already been committed by then. Later, they spotted the girls and their father in Mandav and rushed them to the Devgadh Baria hospital. Devgadh Baria police subinspector B G Raval said that the girls were in a state of extreme shock and were unable to give their statement till Thursday afternoon. “A medical examination has been conducted and the results are awaited,” said Raval.

Besides Baria, his brother Ganpat, Narvat Baria, Suresh Baria and Gopsing Bhema Baria, have been nabbed. All are residents of Fangia village. Police on Friday took the accused on remand.

