Nitin Patel ‘protests’ for being cut to size

Gujarat Global News Network, Gandhinagar

Deputy CM Nitin Patel did not take charge of his office on Friday triggering off speculations that he was unhappy and sulking over being stripped of important departments. He did not take official car and used his private car, according to sources.

His supporters have described this move as anti Patidar. Rupani, in second term has successfully asserted his position, keeping a dozen portfolios.

Though Patel has the number two position he has lost finance portfolio. This time he has only been given Road and building, health and family welfare, medical education, Narmada, Kalpsar and capital Project departments. In the last government he had Finance, Urban Development and Urban Housing, Road and Building, Capital Project, Narmada, Kalpasar, Petrochemicals.

Patel, close confidante of former CM Anandiben Patel, has been cut to size. Probably a punishment for poll results.

Saurabh Patel, a Leuva Patel, has got Finance and also Energy department. In the previous government, he had been left out in the cold. Amid murmurs of dissatisfaction from Vadodara and Surat MLAs, among others, about under-representation or “wrong” choices, the BJP leadership appeared directionless. Even senior ministers like Bhupendasinh Chudasma, who scraped through with a paltry 327 votes, were seen angry at the “short-shrift” they got in portfolio allocation, while returnees like Kaushik Patel were blessed with the Revenue portfolio.

There was turmoil about portfolio allocation on Thursday night and the meeting dragged on for four to five years. It was after intervention of Delhi high command the list was announced by Rupani.

Patel also remained mysteriously silent during the joint press conference with CM Rupani after the first cabinet meeting of the BJP government last night.

